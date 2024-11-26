Khusnutdinov (lower body) will miss Monday's home matchup against Winnipeg, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Khusnutdinov will miss his second straight game -- the 22-year-old was a game-time decision Monday, so that may suggest his lower-body injury isn't overly serious. Ben Jones will occupy the fourth-line center role versus the Jets. Khusnutdinov's next chance to suit up will be in Buffalo on Wednesday.
