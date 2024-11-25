Khusnutdinov (lower body) is officially considered a game-time decision versus Winnipeg on Monday, though he didn't participate in line rushes, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

The fact that Khusnutdinov didn't have a spot in Minnesota's line combinations at the morning skate should be a good indication that he won't be in action Monday even with coach John Hynes calling him a game-time decision. Fantasy players will have to wait for warmups for official confirmation regarding the winger's status but probably should prepare for him to remain out of the lineup.