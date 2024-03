Khusnutdinov (not injury related) practiced with the Wild on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

It's Khusnutdinov's first practice with the Wild since resolving his work visa issues. While the 21-year-old winger may serve as a healthy scratch Sunday versus Nashville, he could soon work his way into a middle-six role with Minnesota. Khusnutdinov had six goals and 30 points in 49 games with HK Sochi in the KHL this season.