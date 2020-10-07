Khusnutdinov was drafted 37th overall by the Wild at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Another in a long line of highly skilled Russian centers, Khusnutdinov is among the more naturally gifted offensive players available in this year's draft. He's a brilliant passer who can make even the most difficult plays look remarkably easy. Khusnutdinov's effort level is typically on point and he's better in his own zone than most kids his age. All in all, Khusnutdinov -- who is part of the SKA program in Russia -- is the type of high upside play all NHL clubs should be looking for with their day two selections.