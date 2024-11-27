Khusnutdinov (lower body) will be unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Sabres, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Khusnutdinov will be unavailable for a third consecutive game due to a lower-body injury, but it appears as though he's day-to-day since he was a game-time decision for Monday's game against Winnipeg. Devin Shore, Ben Jones and Travis Boyd are slated to occupy the fourth line Wednesday since Khusnutdinov and Jakub Lauko (lower body) are both expected to be sidelined.