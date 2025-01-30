Khusnutdinov scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Khusnutdinov ended a 15-game dry spell with the opening tally 7:07 into the first period of Wednesday's contest. The 22-year-old continues to play in a fourth-line role, and while he's stuck in the lineup, the lack of offense has made him a non-factor in fantasy. For the season, Khusnutdinov is at five points -- one more than he had in 16 outings in 2023-24 -- while adding 25 shots on net, 36 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 48 appearances.