Fleury (upper body) was activated from injured reserve on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fleury has missed the last three games with the injury. He is 6-4-1 with a 2.80 GAA and a .906 save percentage. He got off to a horrible start this season, giving up 11 goals on 49 shots in his first four periods of play, but had turned his season around before the injury.