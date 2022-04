Fleury stopped 21 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Arizona.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Fleury who allowed three goals in the third period. Despite the winning streak, Fleury has now allowed four goals in three of his last four starts. The 37-year-old netminder is now 8-2 since joining Minnesota with a .905 save percentage. He'll look to right the ship as the Wild look towards the playoffs.