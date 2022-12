Fleury stopped 22 of 26 shots in a 5-3 loss to Calgary on Wednesday.

Minnesota had a 2-0 lead going into the first intermission, but Fleury was beaten twice in each of the second and third periods. The Flames' final goal was scored on an empty net. Fleury has allowed at least three goals in each of his last five games. The 38-year-old is 9-6-1 with a 3.10 GAA and .892 save percentage in 17 contests this season.