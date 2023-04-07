Fleury stopped 27 of 31 shots in the Wild's 4-1 loss to the Penguins on Thursday.

Fleury did not have his A-game, giving up goals in each period with two of those goals coming in the third period. This marks back-to-back losses for the former Penguin, giving up seven goals in those two starts. He should continue to split the crease with Filip Gustavsson moving forward.