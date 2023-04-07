Fleury stopped 27 of 31 shots in the Wild's 4-1 loss to the Penguins on Thursday.
Fleury did not have his A-game, giving up goals in each period with two of those goals coming in the third period. This marks back-to-back losses for the former Penguin, giving up seven goals in those two starts. He should continue to split the crease with Filip Gustavsson moving forward.
More News
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Between pipes versus Pens•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Stays busy in loss•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Slated to start Saturday•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Holds back Kraken•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Tending twine Monday•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Falls to Philly in shootout•