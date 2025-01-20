Fleury turned aside 26 of 27 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.

Although Filip Gustavsson (illness) was available as a backup Monday, Fleury drew a second consecutive start and turned things around after he allowed five goals on 37 shots (.865 save percentage) in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Predators. Fleury has now picked up wins in four of his last five outings and has seen more time between the pipes recently. The Wild will have a few days off before facing Utah at home Thursday.