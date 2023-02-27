Fleury made 22 saves in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

The veteran netminder gave up tallies to two unlikely snipers in Mathieu Olivier and Liam Foudy -- who have a combined seven goals on the season -- through the first two periods, but Fleury stood tall down the stretch and watched Kirill Kaprizov score three straight goals to steal the win. On the season, Fleury sports a 2.86 GAA and .904 save percentage, but his 18-13-3 record is a bit deceptive as he's 7-1-0 versus bottom-five teams, including two straight wins against Columbus.