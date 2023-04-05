Fleury will tend the twine against Pittsburgh on the road Thursday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Fleury and Filip Gustavsson have been alternating starts for the last 12 contests, which just happens to land on the Flower getting the nod in Pittsburgh where he began his illustrious career and won three Stanley Cup championships. In his previous six appearances, the veteran backstop posted a 4-1-1 record, 2.99 GAA and .919 save percentage. It seems unlikely coach Dean Evason will continue splitting the workload this way come the postseason but with how well both Fleury and Gustavsson have been playing, the bench boss may have to consider it.