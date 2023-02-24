Fleury stopped 30 shots in a 2-0 victory over the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Fleury was perfect Thursday, making his first start in four games after ceding the starting job to Filip Gustavsson. Fleury earned his second shutout of the year, stopping 30 shots in a 2-0 Minnesota win. It's the first win for the 38-year-old netminder since Jan. 28, as he improves to 17-13-3 with a .904 save percentage this season.