Fleury turned aside 24 shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to Calgary.

Two of the Flames' goals came on power plays and he had little chance on two others, but Fleury's reflexes betrayed him on Andrei Kuzmenko's game-winner in the third period, as he went into his butterfly a fraction of a second early and couldn't recover in time to get to the far post on a wraparound. Fleury has dropped two of his last three decisions, giving up five goals in each, but the 40-year-old future Hall of Famer has shown he still has something left in the tank while seeing a fairly heavy workload in January, going 4-2-0 in six starts with a 2.67 GAA and .915 save percentage.