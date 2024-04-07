Fleury made 21 saves in a 4-2 loss to Winnipeg on Saturday.

Fleury has scuffled in his last five contests, going 1-2-2 with 18 goals allowed. His stats are meh this season (17-13-5 with a 2.87 GAA and .899 save percentage). But Fleury still has gas in the tank at 39, and he could continue to morph his game into one like Jonathan Quick going forward. As the season ends, the Wild could give more playing time to youngster Jesper Wallstedt to see what he can do, and that means Fleury could end up watching the final few games, rather than playing. Beware if you are pushing for the postseason.