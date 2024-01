Fleury made 26 saves in a 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday.

He remains one win shy of tying Patrick Roy (551) for second in NHL history. The cards were stacked against Fleury with Minny missing so many important players, including Kirill Kaprizov (upper body), Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Jonas Brodin (upper body) and Jared Spurgeon (lower body). Fleury has lost three-straight games, but he has only given up eight goals in that span. His record-setting win will come.