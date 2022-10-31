Fleury turned aside 23 shots during a 4-3 shootout win over the host Blackhawks.

Fleury, who earned his NHL-record 62nd shootout win Sunday, continues to defy his age. The 37-year-old claimed his third consecutive decision Sunday. Fleury (4-1-1), who had been on the road for 10-straight days, last lost in regulation to the Rangers on Oct. 13. Fleury, who stopped Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane in the shootout, helped the Wild go 3-1-1 on the road trip.