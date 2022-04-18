Fleury stopped 26 of 30 shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

For the second straight start, Fleury picked up an overtime win. He wasn't at his best Sunday, but James Reimer also struggled in goal for the Sharks. Fleury improved to 25-22-5 with a 2.90 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 52 games between the Wild and the Blackhawks this season. Head coach Dean Evason continues to rotate evenly between Fleury and Cam Talbot, so it should be the latter in goal Tuesday versus the Canadiens.