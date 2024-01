Coach John Hynes said Thursday that Fleury (upper body) is day-to-day and could return Saturday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Fleury left Friday's game in Florida midway through the second period and did not return. He has not played since, but the good news is that he is progressing. Fleury is 8-9-3 with a 2.95 GAA and an .897 save percentage in his 19th NHL season.