Fleury made 24 saves in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

After a scoreless first period, Kirill Kaprizov gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead on the power play, but things fell apart quickly for the Wild after that. Their special teams were a problem -- two of Carolina's goals came on the power play and a third while short-handed -- but Fleury was also not at his best. Through four starts in January. the 38-year-old netminder has given up 15 goals and 137 shots (.891 save percentage), while Filip Gustavsson has a .947 save percentage in his four outings on the month.