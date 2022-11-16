Fleury is being evaluated for an upper-body injury Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Coach Dean Evason doesn't know how long Fleury will be sidelined, but the Wild have already announced they're going to be recalling a goalie from the AHL ahead of Thursday's game versus Pittsburgh, indicating Flower will miss at least one contest with his upper-body injury. Check back for more specifics regarding Fleury's recovery timetable in the coming days.