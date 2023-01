Fleury will patrol the crease on the road versus Carolina on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fleury hasn't lost in regulation in five straight contests, posting a 2-0-2 record and 2.88 GAA. The Flower continues to split the workload with youngster Filip Gustavsson and will likely remain in a split share for the rest of the season. Still, Fleury has three Stanley Cup rings and remains one of the best to ever play the game with his ability to steal games for his team.