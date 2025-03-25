Now Playing

Fleury will patrol the home crease against Vegas on Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fleury will get the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back after Filip Gustavsson played in Monday's 3-0 loss to Dallas. The 40-year-old Fleury has one victory in his last four outings (1-3-0), allowing 13 goals on 116 shots. He has a 12-8-1 record with a 2.72 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 22 appearances this season. Vegas ranks fourth in the league with 3.37 goals per game in 2024-25.

