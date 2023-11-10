Fleury turned aside 24 of 27 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.

New York's final goal was scored into an empty net. Fleury was stout and the game was tied 1-1 heading into the third period, until a two-on-one Rangers break led to an Alexis Lefreniere tally that the Wild couldn't recover from. The veteran netminder appears to have taken over the top spot in the Minnesota crease for now, starting four of the last six games and seeing action in a fifth when the struggling Filip Gustavsson got an early hook. Over that stretch, Fleury has gone 2-2-1 with a 2.43 GAA and .910 save percentage.