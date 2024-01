Fleury stopped 26 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Winnipeg.

After handling most of the third period Saturday following the exit of Filip Gustavsson (lower body), Fleury got the start for the second game of the home-and-home set but couldn't prevent the Jets from sweeping the weekend. The veteran netminder wraps up December with a 2.66 GAA, .919 save percentage and 3-2-0 record in six appearances, and if Gustavsson misses any more time, Fleury would slide back into the starting role for the Wild.