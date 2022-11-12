Fleury posted a 28-save shutout in Friday's 1-0 win over the Kraken.

Fleury was on the wrong end of a 1-0 result Tuesday versus the Kings, but he bounced back with another strong outing Friday. He's allowed one goal or less in three of his last four starts, as it appears he's starting to settle in. The shutout was his first of the season and the 72nd of his career. The 37-year-old goalie is at 6-3-1 with a 2.87 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 11 outings. The Wild return home for their next game Sunday versus the Sharks.