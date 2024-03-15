Fleury posted a 16-save shutout in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.

Fleury stretched his winning streak to four games with the 75th shutout of his career, which was also his second shutout this season. The 39-year-old looks to be eating into Filip Gustavsson's playing time -- the Wild will likely ride the hot hand as long as they're in the playoff race. Fleury is up to 16-11-3 with a 2.70 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 33 appearances. The Wild's next game is critical to the wild-card battle, as they visit the Blues on Saturday with both teams needing to make up some ground on Vegas.