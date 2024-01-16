Fleury posted a 21-save shutout in Monday's 5-0 win over the Islanders.

Fleury only faced 11 shots in the final two periods, but he still earned his first shutout of the season and the 74th of his career. Minnesota's defense frustrated the Islanders all night as they fought hard to get him the shutout. No Islander ended with more than three shots all game as the Wild ended up blocking a total of 14 shots. With the win, Fleury moved into second overall on the NHL wins list, sitting only behind hall-of-famer Martin Brodeur. The Wild play on the road in Tampa Bay on Thursday.