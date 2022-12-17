Fleury saved 29 of 30 shots in a 4-1 win against Chicago on Friday.

The only goal Fleury allowed was scored during a Blackhawks power play. The 38-year-old won his second straight game, bringing him up to 11-7-1 with a 2.94 GAA and .898 save percentage in 20 contests. He's started in five of the Wild's last seven contests over backup goaltender Filip Gustavsson.