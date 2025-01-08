Fleury played in relief and stopped each of the 15 shots he faced to earn the win in Tuesday's 6-4 victory over the Blues.

Fleury stepped onto the ice and saved the day for the Wild, as he looked impressive between the pipes and allowed Minnesota to mount a comeback. This was Fleury's second straight win, and even though he's firmly in a backup role behind Filip Gustavsson, he has gone 3-2-0 with a 2.59 GAA over his last five appearances.