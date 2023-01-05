Fleury was in net for 2:03 of Minnesota's 5-1 win against Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Fleury entered the contest in the third period after Filip Gustavsson departed because of an illness. Fleury didn't face a Lightning shot during his brief time between the pipes. He's 13-8-1 with a 2.81 GAA and .904 save percentage in 24 contests this season. Fleury stopped 89 of 95 shots while winning two of his previous three games.