Fleury stopped 28 of 30 shots, leading the Wild to a 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers on Thursday.

Posting a .933 save percentage in the contest, Fleury played well enough to earn the victory versus Philadelphia. Thursday's start marked the first time that Fleury has started consecutive games for Minnesota since December. On the season, Fleury has a 14-10-3 record with a 2.95 GAA and a .903 save percentage. The former Penguin should continue to split the net with Filip Gustavsson moving forward.