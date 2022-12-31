Fleury is expected to guard the road net against St. Louis on Saturday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Fleury has a 12-8-1 record, 2.85 GAA and .903 save percentage in 22 contests this season. He's surrendered just six goals on 115 shots over his last four games. St. Louis has the 26th-ranked offense with 3.06 goals per game in 2022-23.