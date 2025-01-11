Fleury is set to start in Saturday's road tilt against San Jose, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Fleury has won his previous two appearances while stopping 43 of 46 shots (.935 save percentage). He's 8-3-1 with a 2.67 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 13 outings in 2024-25. San Jose ranks 28th in goals per game with 2.57.