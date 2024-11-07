Fleury is set to start on the road against San Jose on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fleury has a 2-0-1 record, 2.92 GAA and .899 save percentage in three appearances in 2024-25. This will be his first start since Oct. 29. He's getting a favorable matchup -- San Jose has a 4-8-2 record and is tied for 27th offensively with 2.43 goals per game.