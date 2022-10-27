Fleury is expected to get the start in the road crease against Ottawa on Thursday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.
Fleury has struggled this season despite his 2-1-1 record. He may have turned the corner Tuesday as he turned aside 26 of 27 shots in a 3-1 win over Montreal. Fleury has allowed 19 goals on 145 shots and will face the Senators who have scored 25 goals in only six games this season.
More News
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Sharp against Habs•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Facing Montreal on Tuesday•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Falls in OT to Bruins•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting in Beantown•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Secures first win of season•
-
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting Thursday•