Fleury is expected to get the start in the road crease against Ottawa on Thursday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Fleury has struggled this season despite his 2-1-1 record. He may have turned the corner Tuesday as he turned aside 26 of 27 shots in a 3-1 win over Montreal. Fleury has allowed 19 goals on 145 shots and will face the Senators who have scored 25 goals in only six games this season.