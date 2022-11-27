Fleury will patrol the home crease Sunday afternoon against Arizona, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Fleury gave up four goals on 28 shots in Friday's 4-3 loss to Toronto. He has a 6-5-1 record this season with a 2.91 GAA and a .902 save percentage. Fleury went 1-2-0 versus the Coyotes last year, allowing 10 goals on 73 shots.