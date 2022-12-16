Fleury will be in the home crease against Chicago on Friday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Fleury gave up one goal on 21 shots in a 2-1 win over Edmonton on Monday, raising his record to 10-7-1 with a 3.05 GAA and an .895 save percentage. Fleury played for Chicago last season before his trade to Minnesota before the trade deadline. The Blackhawks are the worst offensive scoring team in the NHL, as they have only 66 goals in 28 games.