Fleury will patrol the home crease Sunday against Chicago, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Fleury has surrendered 15 goals on 89 shots during his three-game winless skid. In nine games this season, he has posted a 3-4-2 record with a 3.46 GAA and an .875 save percentage. The Blackhawks rank 30th in the league this campaign with 2.50 goals per contest.