Fleury will protect the home net Tuesday against Calgary, according to Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Fleury is coming off a 26-save effort in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Winnipeg. He has a 6-6-2 record this season with a 3.16 GAA and an .893 save percentage across 15 outings. With Filip Gustavsson (lower body) considered week-to-week, Minnesota is likely to lean on Fleury for starts. The 39-year-old Fleury currently has Zane McIntrye, who hasn't see any NHL action since 2016-17 with Boston, serving as his backup.