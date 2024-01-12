Fleury will defend the home crease versus Philadelphia on Friday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Fleury has lost four of his last five starts, giving 15 goals on 138 shots. He is 7-9-2 with a 3.12 GAA and an .892 save percentage this season. He is due to lose plenty of playing time as Filip Gustavsson (lower body) could return as early as Saturday versus Arizona. Fleury will face the Flyers, who are tied for 23rd in goals with 120.