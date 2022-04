Fleury will guard the home goal during Friday's matchup with Seattle, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Fleury wasn't great in his last start Sunday against San Jose, allowing four goals on 30 shots, but he was still able to come away with a win thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to four games in a favorable home matchup with a Kraken team that's 11-23-3 on the road this season.