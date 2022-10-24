Fleury will start Tuesday's road game against Montreal, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Fleury is coming off a 4-3 overtime loss to Boston on Saturday. It has been a rough start to the year for the veteran netminder, as he has given up 18 goals on 100 shots. Montreal's modest two-game win streak was snapped by Dallas on Saturday.
