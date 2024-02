Fleury will patrol the visiting crease in Seattle on Saturday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Fleury has given up seven goals on 37 shots in his last two appearances -- going 1-1-0. The veteran is 11-10-3 with a 2.96 GAA and an .897 save percentage as the Wild have had mediocre netminding this season. The Kraken are averaging only 2.77 goals in 2023-24, 27th in the league.