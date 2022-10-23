Fleury stopped 39 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Boston surged out of the gate and grabbed a 3-1 lead early in the second period, but Fleury locked things down over the final half of the game and gave Minnesota a chance to come back. Unfortunately, the veteran netminder couldn't get across the net to stop a Taylor Hall one-timer on the power play with less than 11 seconds left in OT. The performance was Fleury's best of the season so far, but he's still just 1-1-1 through four appearances.