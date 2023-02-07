Fleury allowed three goals on 36 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.

The Wild twice held one-goal leads, but Fleury gave up two goals to Jakob Chychrun and one more to Jack McBain in the loss. This was Fleury's fourth straight start, though the All-Star break should have provided him plenty of rest. With a capable backup in Filip Gustavsson, it wouldn't be surprising to see Fleury slip into a timeshare down the stretch. The 38-year-old is down to 16-11-3 with a 2.88 GAA and a .905 save percentage through 32 appearances. The Wild's next game is Wednesday in Dallas.