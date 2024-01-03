Fleury allowed two goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

After allowing a pair of first-period goals, Fleury settled in to blank Calgary over the final two frames. However, the Wild could only muster a single tally off Jacob Markstrom before the Flames added an empty-netter, handing Fleury a 3-1 defeat. With Filip Gustavsson (lower body) out week-to-week, Fleury should see a heavy workload going forward. He's now 6-7-2 with an .896 save percentage and 3.09 GAA on the season. Fleury will likely be back between the pipes at home Thursday against Tampa Bay, where he'll look to tie Patrick Roy for second all-time with 551 career wins.