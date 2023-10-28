Fleury stopped 31 shots in regulation and overtime and six of seven shootout attempts in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

The veteran netminder allowed a short-handed goal and a power-play tally in the first period before slamming the door shut until John Carlson finally got another puck past Fleury in the seventh round of the shootout. The 38-year-old has had two strong starts and one shaky one to begin the season, leaving him with a 1-1-1 record and an .895 save percentage as Filip Gustavsson's backup.