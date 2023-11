Fleury stopped 21 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

The veteran netminder didn't see much rubber but had little chance on any of the pucks that beat him, including a dazzling rush from William Nylander that produced the winner. Fleury is now 0-2-1 over his last three starts, allowing 15 goals on 89 shots over that stretch, but with Filip Gustavsson having not won a game since Oct. 24, the situation in the crease for the Wild remains murky.